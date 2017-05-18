Sarasota sheriff looking for...
Jamie Lea Brennan was last seen in northern Sarasota County about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. Due to health issues as well as concerns from her family, she has been listed as endangered, according to the sheriff's office.
