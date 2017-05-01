Sarasota Orchestra 2017-18 Season Fea...

Sarasota Orchestra 2017-18 Season Features Violinist Midori

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

The Sarasota Music Festival will be filling local concert halls with the sounds of classical music soon, but the festival's presenter, the Sarasota Orchestra, is also looking farther ahead to its 2017-18 season. The season, which offers four separate concert series, has been announced by the orchestra and music director Anu Tali, and highlights include a performance by world-renowned violinist Midori, the celebration of Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday, a Cotton Club concert featuring jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling, and a series of Mozart arias sung by soprano Pureum Jo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike holderness 23 hr lisa 4
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 15 Batman's Robin 18
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr 13 Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC