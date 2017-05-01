Sarasota Orchestra 2017-18 Season Features Violinist Midori
The Sarasota Music Festival will be filling local concert halls with the sounds of classical music soon, but the festival's presenter, the Sarasota Orchestra, is also looking farther ahead to its 2017-18 season. The season, which offers four separate concert series, has been announced by the orchestra and music director Anu Tali, and highlights include a performance by world-renowned violinist Midori, the celebration of Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday, a Cotton Club concert featuring jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling, and a series of Mozart arias sung by soprano Pureum Jo.
