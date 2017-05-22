Sarasota couple charged after deputie...

Sarasota couple charged after deputies find trafficking amounts of meth

SARASOTA, FL - A Sarasota couples altercation led deputies to discover trafficking amounts of methamphetamine in their vehicle on Saturday night. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a 911 for a couple having an altercation in the parking lot of a gas station on Bee Ridge Road around 11:30 p.m. Deputies approached Ryan Pestian, 35, and Sara Ryan, 29, and noticed a large plastic pipe on the passenger side floorboard of their vehicle.

