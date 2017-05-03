Sarasota County Government to hold public meetings for Master Trails Plan
SARASOTA Co., FL -- The Sarasota County Government embraces bicycling - as long as it's not like this - and they're working on paving more trails in the area. Now they'd like to get your opinion on future developments.
