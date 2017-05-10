Sarasota Concert Association Announces 2018 Great Performers Season

The Sarasota Concert Association's 2018 season includes the return of some famous names in the classical music world, along with a long-established ensemble making its first North American tour. The recently announced Great Performers season, the association's 73rd, runs January through April of next year, with five of the six concerts at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and one at the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.