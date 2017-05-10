Sarasota City Commission election - By the numbers

According to unofficial results, 22.84% of registered voters cast ballots in the Sarasota City Commission runoff, during which attorney Hagen Brody and Jen Ahearn-Koch defeated small business owner Martin Hyde for seats on the dais. That statistic is up about 3 percentage points from the last at-large runoff in 2013 and tops the 15.6% turnout from the same contest in 2009, while the precincts covering Bird Key and Plymouth Harbor and downtown retained the strongest turnout numbers.

