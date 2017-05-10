Sarasota City Commission election - By the numbers
According to unofficial results, 22.84% of registered voters cast ballots in the Sarasota City Commission runoff, during which attorney Hagen Brody and Jen Ahearn-Koch defeated small business owner Martin Hyde for seats on the dais. That statistic is up about 3 percentage points from the last at-large runoff in 2013 and tops the 15.6% turnout from the same contest in 2009, while the precincts covering Bird Key and Plymouth Harbor and downtown retained the strongest turnout numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike holderness
|May 2
|lisa
|4
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr '17
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC