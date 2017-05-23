Sarabande condominium sells for $3.3 million.
Edward Kalin, trustee, sold the Unit 161 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Barbara Siemer, of Sarasota, for $3.3 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 4,299 square feet of living area.
