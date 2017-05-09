RoadWatch Advisory for Sarasota and M...

RoadWatch Advisory for Sarasota and Manatee Counties

23 hrs ago

The contractor anticipates implementing a temporary detour route on eastbound University Parkway at the I-75/University Parkway interchange at night/overnight beginning Tuesday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning while crews pave University Parkway. wishing to travel east through the interchange are directed to travel southbound on I-75, exit at Fruitville Road/Exit 210, enter northbound I-75, and exit at University Parkway/Exit 213.

Sarasota, FL

