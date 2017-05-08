Public meeting to discuss sea level rise effects on the community in Sarasota

SARASOTA Co., Fla - A public meeting discussing sea level rise and its effects on the community will be held Monday evening by the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations . The meeting is free and will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a social then start promptly at 7 p.m. at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts.

