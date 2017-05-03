Point of Pride: Harvey Milk Festival ...

Point of Pride: Harvey Milk Festival returns to Sarasota

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: YourObserver

For the past seven years, the Harvey Milk Festival has used music and art to honor the legacy of Harvey Milk, one of America's first openly gay politicians, who was assassinated in 1978. Each spring, Five Points Park transforms into a block party-style concert, featuring local, regional and national bands that embody the festival's mission to promote equality and diversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike holderness Tue lisa 4
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 15 Batman's Robin 18
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr 13 Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,011 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC