Point of Pride: Harvey Milk Festival returns to Sarasota
For the past seven years, the Harvey Milk Festival has used music and art to honor the legacy of Harvey Milk, one of America's first openly gay politicians, who was assassinated in 1978. Each spring, Five Points Park transforms into a block party-style concert, featuring local, regional and national bands that embody the festival's mission to promote equality and diversity.
