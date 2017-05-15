Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Siesta Drive in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Siesta Drive near the north bridge heading to Siesta Key. On Saturday night around midnight, Sarasota Police shut down the road between Camino Real and Flores Avenue to investigate the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Sue Fisher
|21
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr '17
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC