Palm Oil Market: Global Palm Oil Forecasts $92.84 Billion by 2021, Zion Market Research

According to the report, global palm oil market was valued at USD 65.73 billion in 2015, is expected to reach USD 92.84 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, May 24, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Palm Oil Market Analysis by Derivative , and for Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Bio-diesel, Lubricants, Surfactants and Other Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2015 – 2021" .

