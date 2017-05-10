Nokomis home sells for $4.35 million
A home in Nokomis tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Robert and Elisabeth Straub, of Keonengasse, Germany, sold two properties at 1703 Bayshore Road to Ronnie and Donna Presley, of Nokomis, for $4.35 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr '17
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC