Newtown Alive earns state recognition | Sarasota | Your Observer
Vickie Oldham and the rest of the team behind Newtown Alive began researching and consolidating the history of Newtown in 2015 with a simple directive. They created a 365-page research report using 22 oral history interviews from Newtown residents, collected primary and secondary source historical documents and created an inventory of Newtown's historic structures.
