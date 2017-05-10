New Mote Marine facility to open in Florida Keys
SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota based Mote Marine Lab will open a new International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration in the Florida Keys later this month. The facility will more than double Mote's space for coral research and restoration at its existing Summerland Key campus.
