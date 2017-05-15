New Doughnut Shop Opens

New Doughnut Shop Opens

After a few days of giveaways, taste tests and soft trial runs, Five-O Donut Co officially opened for business Wednesday morning. The shop serves a mix of yeast doughnuts, croissant doughnuts and cake doughnuts, with gluten-free and vegan options, as well.

