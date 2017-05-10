Mid-Life Mothering: Risky or Rewarding?

Sarasota, FL -- Recent news about celebrities having babies in their late forties or even early fifties, leaves many of us wondering - how old is too old to become pregnant? Doctor Jeffrey Chapa is a women's health physician at Cleveland Clinic. He says that a lot of women fret about getting pregnant over the age of thirty-five, but that the 'advanced maternal age' designation given to women over this age is often outdated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.