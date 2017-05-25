Manatee Co. detectives arrest 75 drug dealers, confiscate stockpile of drugs
Since the start of this year, detectives from the Special Investigations Division with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office have conducted multiple undercover drug purchases from individuals throughout Manatee County. The operations have focused on subjects selling, distributing and trafficking in narcotics.
