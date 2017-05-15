Man arrested for trespassing at River...

Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High

There are 2 comments on the YourObserver story from 21 hrs ago, titled Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High. In it, YourObserver reports that:

Roughly 20 students were escorted out of a Riverview High School classroom Monday, after a 31-year-old Sarasota man walked in during school hours and began shouting obscenities. Sarasota County deputies arrested Aaron Talley after the incident, which began after Talley initially asked to speak with Principal Paul Burns, then continued walking into campus when told he would need an appointment.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
yoyo

Sarasota, FL

#1 3 hrs ago
Trump.... you failed us.... dump him now.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gene Talley

Tampa, FL

#2 34 min ago
yoyo wrote:
Trump.... you failed us.... dump him now.
yoyo This has nothing to do with Trump if anything Aaron was a Sanders supporter. Now it seems Aaron just used the wrong forum to express his opinions of how and why the educational system inadequately prepares our young and wanted to discuss how to better it. He got hot headed and made a mistake that will cost him dearly. Who will listen to him now even though he has good intentions and makes some sense? His cause is just, his method is not. signed Dad.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Mon Sue Fisher 21
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 11 Native Doug in Sa... 57
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr '17 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr '17 Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr '17 Kintaka Moobi 32
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC