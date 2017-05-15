Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
There are 2 comments on the YourObserver story from 21 hrs ago, titled Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High. In it, YourObserver reports that:
Roughly 20 students were escorted out of a Riverview High School classroom Monday, after a 31-year-old Sarasota man walked in during school hours and began shouting obscenities. Sarasota County deputies arrested Aaron Talley after the incident, which began after Talley initially asked to speak with Principal Paul Burns, then continued walking into campus when told he would need an appointment.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at YourObserver.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Trump.... you failed us.... dump him now.
|
#2 34 min ago
yoyo This has nothing to do with Trump if anything Aaron was a Sanders supporter. Now it seems Aaron just used the wrong forum to express his opinions of how and why the educational system inadequately prepares our young and wanted to discuss how to better it. He got hot headed and made a mistake that will cost him dearly. Who will listen to him now even though he has good intentions and makes some sense? His cause is just, his method is not. signed Dad.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Sue Fisher
|21
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr '17
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC