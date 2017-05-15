There are on the YourObserver story from 21 hrs ago, titled Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High. In it, YourObserver reports that:

Roughly 20 students were escorted out of a Riverview High School classroom Monday, after a 31-year-old Sarasota man walked in during school hours and began shouting obscenities. Sarasota County deputies arrested Aaron Talley after the incident, which began after Talley initially asked to speak with Principal Paul Burns, then continued walking into campus when told he would need an appointment.

