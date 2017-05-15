Man arrested after kicking puppy
Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of 32nd Street Saturday morning after witnesses called 911 and said Toddrick Leverett, 36, was kicking a puppy, said Sarasota police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge. Witnesses also told officers they saw Leverett grab the back of the puppy's neck and drag it through the dirt while it was trying to get away.
