Man arrested after kicking 6-month-old puppy
A Sarasota man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty on Saturday after witnesses say he came home and began kicking his 6-month-old puppy. Sarasota Police Officers responded to 1100 block of 32nd Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
