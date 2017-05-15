Man arrested after kicking 6-month-ol...

Man arrested after kicking 6-month-old puppy

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

A Sarasota man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty on Saturday after witnesses say he came home and began kicking his 6-month-old puppy. Sarasota Police Officers responded to 1100 block of 32nd Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Mon Sue Fisher 21
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 11 Native Doug in Sa... 57
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr '17 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr '17 Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr '17 Kintaka Moobi 32
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC