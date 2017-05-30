Lost Highway: As FHP struggles to rec...

Lost Highway: As FHP struggles to recruit, speeding tickets plummet

Friday May 26 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The number of speeding tickets written by Florida state troopers has plunged three straight years as the agency grapples with a personnel shortage and high turnover. While that might be good news for highway travelers who want to speed this holiday weekend, it's a concerning trend for the head of the Florida Highway Patrol.

