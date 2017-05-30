Lost Highway: As FHP struggles to recruit, speeding tickets plummet
The number of speeding tickets written by Florida state troopers has plunged three straight years as the agency grapples with a personnel shortage and high turnover. While that might be good news for highway travelers who want to speed this holiday weekend, it's a concerning trend for the head of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|1 hr
|Spook Buster
|4
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|15 hr
|16 year war
|1
|trump
|Wed
|dog
|1
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 29
|Lorisironbutterfl...
|59
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|May 24
|Thane Rassmusun
|21
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|May 22
|yoyo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC