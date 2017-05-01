Longboat Key revamps turtle season rules

Longboat Key revamps turtle season rules

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

One of the live loggerhead sea turtles found in a nest inventory at South Carolina's Myrtle Beach State Park makes its way to the Atlantic Ocean. Sarasota, Florida-The first sea turtle nest of the season was just spotted in Venice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike holderness Mon steve l 3
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 15 Batman's Robin 18
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr 13 Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC