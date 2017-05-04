Listing price for Players Theatre in Sarasota drops

The board of directors for The Players Centre for Performing Arts announced on Thursday it would lower the asking price of its current theater at 838 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota from $12.5 million to $9.5 million. "Our market research and intelligence was telling us that the original asking price was not going to bring the kind of serious interest we needed to sell this property," said Ian Black of Ian Black Real Estate, the firm managing the listing, in a release.

