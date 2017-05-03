Lakewood Ranch community expands to Sarasota County

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla.--For two decades, Lakewood Ranch has been a Manatee County community, but now it's crossing into Sarasota County with a project known as Lakewood Ranch Waterside. It's perhaps the first of many projects like it East of Interstate 75. "I-75 is now the 'Main Street' of the West coast of Florida," said Vice President of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, Richard Bedford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.