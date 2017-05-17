Harbor Acres home sells for $6 million
A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Karl and Ann Newkirk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1372 Harbor Drive to Edward Burke and Julie Burke, trustees, of Sarasota, for $6 million.
