Grab Some Laughs with the Sarasota Improv Festival
If you've got an itch for improv, the ninth annual Sarasota Improv Festival, taking place July 13, 14 and 15 on the Florida Studio Theatre campus, should scratch it. Each year the fest livens up what can be a sleepy summer with lots of laughter exploding on multiple stages, provided by improv troupes from around the country-and this year, welcoming Group Complot/Escena from Mexico City as well.
