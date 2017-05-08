Global Motion Control Market will reach USD 22.81 billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global motion control market was valued at USD 16.54 billion in 2016 and is expected to generate revenue of USD 22.81 billion by end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 5.7% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, May 09, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Motion Control Market By Technology for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food and Beverage, Machinery Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.