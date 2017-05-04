Global Marine Composites Market will reach USD 1.70 Billion in 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global marine composites market was valued at around USD 1.12 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD 1.70 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 7.3% between 2017 and 2022. In terms of volume, global marine composites market stood at approximately 156.54-kilo tons in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.