Global LED Lighting Market Size & Share Worth $54.28 Billion by 2022 Zion Market Research
According to the report, the global LED lighting market accounted for USD 26.09 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 54.28 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 13% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, May 26, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "LED lighting Market for Residential, Architectural and Outdoor Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Thane Rassmusun
|21
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|May 22
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|May 20
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
|Patricia Rickel
|May 17
|Sista
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC