Global LED Lighting Market Size & Share Worth $54.28 Billion by 2022 Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global LED lighting market accounted for USD 26.09 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 54.28 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 13% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, May 26, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "LED lighting Market for Residential, Architectural and Outdoor Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" .

