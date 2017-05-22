FST Cabaret Season Opens with The Jersey Tenors
FST's 2017 Summer Cabaret season begins with the newest Opera/Rock mash-up sensation, The Jersey Tenors. This production of four charismatic crooners opens in the John C. Court Cabaret on June 15, 2017.
