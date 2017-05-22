Diverging Diamond Interchange now open to drivers
SARASOTA, Fla. -- A milestone for Florida on the Suncoast. The Florida Department of Transportation successfully implemented the Diverging Diamond traffic pattern on University Parkway near I-75 on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|26 min
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Sat
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Sat
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
|Patricia Rickel
|May 17
|Sista
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|y'all unappreciative
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC