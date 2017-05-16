Deputies: Sarasota man barged into cl...

Deputies: Sarasota man barged into classroom to discuss 'evil' corruption

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Deputies in Sarasota County say a teacher was forced to remove about 20 high schoolers from a class when a man barged into the classroom, de When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 mil

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High 34 min Gene Talley 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Mon Sue Fisher 21
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 11 Native Doug in Sa... 57
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr '17 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr '17 Blessed 6
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC