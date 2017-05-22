Day 2 of diamond interchange
The state's first diverging diamond interchange has opened in Sarasota County. It's the largest in the country out of 87 in 22 states, with six lanes each way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|20 hr
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|May 20
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
|Patricia Rickel
|May 17
|Sista
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|y'all unappreciative
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC