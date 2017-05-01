Circuit Breakers Market in Canada Expected to Reach $85.81 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the Canada circuit breakers market was valued at around USD 599.97 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 785.81 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 4.63% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, May 03, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled " Circuit Breakers Market by Type for Power , Oil and Gas, Metals/Mining, EPCs and Others Application- Canada Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 ".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.