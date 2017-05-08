Builders bank on new community in Sarasota County
Andrew Basco stepped out of his truck and onto a site with two houses under construction, each with bare concrete walls and partially tiled roofs. Walking to the back of one, he pointed to wooden stakes planted in the lake behind it.
