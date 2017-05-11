Bobcat Disposal acquires C&D debris hauler
Bobcat Disposal , a solid waste holding company in Sarasota, Florida, acquired the operations of Ocoee, Florida-based construction and demolition debris hauler Russo and Sons Inc. Bobcat is led by chairman and CEO Bill Dietrich and president Billy Dietrich. "We are very excited to acquire the Russo and Sons business and we look forward to continuing their excellent level of service in the greater Orlando area and throughout central Florida," Bobcat President Billy Dietrich says.
