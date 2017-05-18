Barrier Island traffic study shifts into drive First meeting is this...

Barrier Island traffic study shifts i...

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun the Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study, and the study's first steering committee meeting will be held at Longboat Key Town Hall at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23. According to FDOT's Director of Transportation Operations David Gwynn, the study will include evaluations of travel patterns on the islands, as well as traffic both leaving and entering the islands. The study will also assess transit services, parking facilities, event operations, and the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists.

