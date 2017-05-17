Alt-Right Proud Boys on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. --The alt-right group "Proud Boys" boasts more than 12,500 likes on Facebook and is growing in influence, even appearing at a protest in Sarasota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|3 hr
|yoyo
|3
|Patricia Rickel
|11 hr
|Sista
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|May 15
|Sue Fisher
|21
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC