Your Top 8 Things to Do: April 13-19

The John and Mable Ringling Museum is throwing open the doors of its Circus Museum and Tibbals Learning Center for free Saturday in honor of World Circus Day, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. it's offering extra-special art activities for families, too. While you're there, check out the wonderfully creative outdoor Bolger Playspace .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.