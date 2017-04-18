Where to Shop in Downtown Sarasota

Where to Shop in Downtown Sarasota

This gallery boutique is tucked into a quaint Burns Court cottage and features fine and fashion jewelry along with contemporary artwork from blown glass to paintings. Founder Nikki Sedacca has cultivated a following who cherishes her handcrafted, tactile wirework jewelry.

