Where to Live in Downtown Sarasota
If the middle of the action is where you want to be-theaters, restaurants, coffee shops, lovely Bayfront Park-take a look at the many downtown condominium options. Downtowners love walking to the lively Saturday morning farmer's market and the numerous art festivals and street parties.
