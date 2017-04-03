Weather 33 mins ago 8:32 a.m.Special ...

Weather 33 mins ago 8:32 a.m.Special Weather Statement

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

FLZ056-061-155-160-255-260-061330- Inland Manatee-DeSoto-Coastal Manatee-Inland Sarasota-Coastal Sarasota-Hardee- 826 AM EDT THU APR 6 2017 ...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HARDEE... SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE...NORTHWESTERN DESOTO AND SARASOTA COUNTIES... At 824 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles southwest of Gulf Gate Estates, or 10 miles south of Sarasota, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) 13 hr Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Sat GiovanniTheGreat 1
News I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U... Sat GiovanniTheGreat 1
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Sat GiovanniTheGreat 14
Places to live in sarasota Apr 7 Blessed 4
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Apr 6 YIDFELLAS v USA 9
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Apr 2 FLSUNSHINE 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,185,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC