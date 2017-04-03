Weather 33 mins ago 8:32 a.m.Special Weather Statement
FLZ056-061-155-160-255-260-061330- Inland Manatee-DeSoto-Coastal Manatee-Inland Sarasota-Coastal Sarasota-Hardee- 826 AM EDT THU APR 6 2017 ...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HARDEE... SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE...NORTHWESTERN DESOTO AND SARASOTA COUNTIES... At 824 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles southwest of Gulf Gate Estates, or 10 miles south of Sarasota, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Sat
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Sat
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|GiovanniTheGreat
|14
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 7
|Blessed
|4
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
