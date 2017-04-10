Vogue Magazine calls Sarasota potenti...

Vogue Magazine calls Sarasota potentially 'Florida's best kept secret'

Sarasota's award-winning beaches, bustling downtown and emerging fine dining scene are no secret to locals and Florida tourists alike, but a recent Vogue Magazine article brought attention to some of the city's lesser-known alluring aspects. New York City-based freelancer Christina Prez noted many well-known Sarasota attractions such as Marie Selby Botanical Gardens , Siesta Key Beach and Sarasota Museum of Art as points of interest, but she lent more details to her descriptions of the restaurants she deemed most noteworthy - two of which are not within city limits, but short drives away.

