Vogue Magazine calls Sarasota potentially 'Florida's best kept secret'
Sarasota's award-winning beaches, bustling downtown and emerging fine dining scene are no secret to locals and Florida tourists alike, but a recent Vogue Magazine article brought attention to some of the city's lesser-known alluring aspects. New York City-based freelancer Christina Prez noted many well-known Sarasota attractions such as Marie Selby Botanical Gardens , Siesta Key Beach and Sarasota Museum of Art as points of interest, but she lent more details to her descriptions of the restaurants she deemed most noteworthy - two of which are not within city limits, but short drives away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|15
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC