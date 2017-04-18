Video: This is all of us driving on Bee Ridge Road
SARASOTA CO., Fla. -- Do you drive on Bee Ridge Road...or have you begun to avoid it ever since construction started? If you answered yes or no to either question, you should check out this parody video of driving on Bee Ridge courtesy of the Jones & Crane Show.
