Van Wezel Announces 2017-18 Broadway,...

Van Wezel Announces 2017-18 Broadway, Classical and Dance Shows

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced details of its upcoming 2017-18 Broadway, dance and classical series Monday evening at a special event at the hall for subscribers and press. Executive director Mary Bensel took the stage before sharing video clips of the upcoming shows with the audience, promising they would be taken on a journey from "Motown to China to Jersey" and "into the past and the future" as well.

