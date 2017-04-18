Uber and Lyft bill heads to Governor Scott's desk
SARASOTA, Fla.- Bradley Hagerman is an Uber driver with more than a year of experience and has watched cities across the state debate how exactly to regulate ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft. Some cities have voted to deregulate the industry, but others imposed strict regulations, some even banning the services all together.
