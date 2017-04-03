U.S. Home Ceiling Fan Market will reach USD 445.30 Million by 2021: Zion Market Research

According to the report, demand for U.S. home ceiling fan market was valued at USD 385.36 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 445.30 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 2.41% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, April 03, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Home Ceiling Fan Market by Type - U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" .

