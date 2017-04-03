U.S. Home Ceiling Fan Market will rea...

U.S. Home Ceiling Fan Market will reach USD 445.30 Million by 2021: Zion Market Research

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

According to the report, demand for U.S. home ceiling fan market was valued at USD 385.36 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 445.30 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 2.41% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, April 03, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Home Ceiling Fan Market by Type - U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... 19 hr FLSUNSHINE 1
Match.com Scams (May '13) Fri Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota Mar 31 pop 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC