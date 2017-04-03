U.S. Home Ceiling Fan Market will reach USD 445.30 Million by 2021: Zion Market Research
According to the report, demand for U.S. home ceiling fan market was valued at USD 385.36 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 445.30 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 2.41% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, April 03, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Home Ceiling Fan Market by Type - U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|19 hr
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Fri
|Beware of CLINESOUL
|72
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mar 31
|pop
|3
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC