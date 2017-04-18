Things to Do in Downtown Sarasota

In this charming enclave of 1920s bungalows, shops and restaurants, you can take in a foreign flick at Burns Court Cinemas, enjoy jazz at Burns Court Cafe, and treasure-hunt in the boutiques, galleries and antique shops. burnssquare.com Beautiful Marie Selby Botanical Gardens shelters more than 20,000 plants and some of the rarest orchids in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.