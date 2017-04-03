The Sarasota Film Festival welcomes Stanley Tucci

But whatever the role or medium, Tucci said the formula to a moving performance is the same, if not contradictory. "You have to start with the truth of it," Tucci said during Sarasota Film Festival's In Conversation with Stanley Tucci at Florida Studio Theatre's Keating Theatre on April 9. "What you feel is of no consequence to me," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.